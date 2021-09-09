This is how iPhone 14 Pro Max will look like

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on Sep 09, 2021, 12:33 pm

While Apple is gearing up to launch its iPhone 13 series on September 14, a new leak has revealed what the future generation will offer. Tipster Jon Prosser has shared the renders of the iPhone 14 Pro Max model, revealing a brand new design statement. As per the images, the handset will have a punch-hole cut-out, bump-less camera module, and a titanium frame.

Design and display

The Face ID setup will be housed under the screen

iPhone 14 Pro Max will have iPhone 4-like round volume buttons

The iPhone 14 Pro Max will have a punch-hole cut-out for the selfie camera while the Face ID gadgetry will be housed under the screen to finally do away with the wide notch. It will sport circular volume buttons, a glass back panel, and a titanium frame with flat edges. Although the display details are unclear, it might bear a 120Hz, 6.7-inch OLED screen.

Cameras

A 48MP main camera is rumored

The iPhone 14 Pro Max is said to offer a triple rear camera unit along with a LiDAR scanner. The module will sit flush against the rear panel, meaning there will not be any camera bump. It is rumored to be equipped with a 48MP main sensor which will produce 12MP binned images and will support up to 8K video recording.

Internals

It might be powered by an A16 Bionic chipset

The iPhone 14 Pro Max is nearly 12 months away from going official and hence not much is known about the internals of the phone. However, it will be powered by a new Apple processor (possibly, A16 Bionic), paired with a larger battery than the upcoming iPhone 13 Pro Max. The device should run on iOS 16 - the follow-up to iOS 15.

Information

iPhone 14 Pro Max: Availability

At present, there is now information regarding the iPhone 14 Pro Max's pricing or availability details. The series, which might include the iPhone 14 mini, iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max models, is expected to be launched sometime in September 2022.