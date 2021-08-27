Samsung Galaxy Watch4 launched in India; starts at Rs. 24,000

Samsung has launched the Galaxy Watch4 series in India. The line-up includes the Watch4 and Watch4 Classic models and is available in sizes ranging between 40mm and 46mm. The series starts at Rs. 23,999 and will be up for pre-orders starting August 30. It comes with an Always-on Display, a new user interface, ECG support, and a BioActive sensor that can measure body composition.

Design and display

The smartwatch has a Super AMOLED display

The Samsung Galaxy Watch4 comes in 40mm and 44mm sizes, while the Watch4 Classic is offered in 42mm and 46mm cases with a physical rotating bezel. Depending on the model, you get a 1.2-inch (396x396 pixels) display or a 1.4-inch (450x450 pixels) screen. Both the versions have a full-color Super AMOLED panel with Always-on Display support and an IP68-rated build quality.

Internals

It is loaded with 16GB of RAM

The Samsung Galaxy Watch4 series draws power from a 5nm Exynos W920 processor, paired with 1.5GB of RAM and 16GB of storage. It runs on One UI Watch user interface based on Google's WearOS and provides up to 40 hours of battery life. For connectivity, the wearable offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, LTE (optional), Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, as well as NFC.

Features

The smartwatch lets you customize watch faces

The Samsung Galaxy Watch4 series has a range of features, including SpO2 and heart rate monitoring, stress and sleep tracking, fall detection, menstrual cycle tracking, as well as ECG support. The 'BioActive Sensor' can measure the body's water and fat percentage, among other parameters. The wearable also lets you customize watch faces and offers several sports as well as activity modes.

Pocket-pinch

How much does the Samsung Galaxy Watch4 cost?

The Samsung Galaxy Watch4 starts at Rs. 23,999 for the Bluetooth-only 40mm version and goes up to Rs. 31,999 for the 44mm LTE model. The Galaxy Watch4 Classic carries a starting price-tag of Rs. 31,999 for the 42mm Bluetooth-only variant and goes up to Rs. 39,999 for the 46mm LTE version. They are available in up to three color options.

Information

Samsung Galaxy Watch4 series: Availability

The Galaxy Watch4's pre-orders will begin from August 30 via Samsung India's website and leading online and offline sales channels. It will be available for purchase starting September 10. Pre-booking offers include an e-voucher worth Rs. 6,000 and Rs. 3,000 cashback via eligible bank cards.