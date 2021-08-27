Redmi Note 10's prices hiked; now starts at Rs. 14,000

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on Aug 27, 2021, 04:42 pm

Redmi Note 10 is available via Amazon and Xiaomi India website

Xiaomi has increased the prices of the Redmi Note 10 smartphone in India for the fourth time since its launch in March this year. The handset has become costlier by Rs. 500 and now starts at Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB/64GB base model. To recall, it was launched at Rs. 11,999. The 6GB/128GB version is unaffected by this price-revision. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The phone has a Super AMOLED display

The Redmi Note 10 features a punch-hole cut-out, an IP53 rating for dust and water resistance, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has a quad camera unit. The smartphone bears a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and 1,100-nits of peak brightness. It is offered in Aqua Green, Frost White, and Shadow Black colors.

Information

It is equipped with a 48MP main camera

The Redmi Note 10 sports a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, it has a 13MP (f/2.5) front-facing camera.

Internals

It is powered by a Snapdragon 678 chipset

The Redmi Note 10 draws power from an octa-core Snapdragon 678 processor, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. It runs on Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Redmi Note 10: Pricing and availability

Following the price-revision, the Redmi Note 10 now costs Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB/64GB model and Rs. 15,499 for the 6GB/128GB variant. The handset is available via mi.com and Amazon India.