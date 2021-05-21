Redmi Note 8 (2021) officially confirmed, to be launched soon

Redmi Note 8 (2021) officially teased by Xiaomi

Xiaomi is working to launch the 2021 iteration of its Redmi Note 8 smartphone. The tech giant has shared a post that confirms the arrival of the Redmi Note 8 (2021), while celebrating the 25 million sales milestone of the standard model. As per the reports, the Redmi Note 8 (2021) will have a Helio G85 chipset, a 6.3-inch display, and quad rear cameras.

The #RedmiNote8 has now sold 25M+ units globally!



As we celebrate this milestone, we're thrilled to introduce you to the #ThePerformanceAllStar – the #RedmiNote8 2021. Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/39RHoTC2Mb — Xiaomi (@Xiaomi) May 20, 2021

It will sport a Full-HD+ display

The Redmi Note 8 (2021) will feature a waterdrop notch design with a noticeable bottom bezel. On the rear, it will have a quad camera unit and a physical fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication. The device may bear a 6.3-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and a 120Hz refresh rate.

The phone will have a 48MP main camera

The Redmi Note 8 (2021) shall be equipped with a quad rear camera setup, including a 48MP primary sensor, an ultra-wide lens, a depth shooter, and a macro shooter. On the front, there will be a 13MP selfie camera.

Under the hood, it will come with a 4,000mAh battery

The Redmi Note 8 (2021) will be fueled by a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. It will run on Android 11-based MIUI 12 and pack a 4,000mAh battery with 22.5W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the handset should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Redmi Note 8 (2021): Pricing

The official pricing information of the Redmi Note 8 (2021) will be announced at the time of its launch, which is likely to happen in the coming weeks. However, considering the leaked specifications, it may be priced around Rs. 12,000.