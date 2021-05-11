Nubia Z30 Pro to debut on May 20

Chinese tech giant Nubia is gearing up to announce its Z30 series of smartphones, which will include the Z30 and Z30 Pro models. The company has confirmed via a Weibo post that the Z30 Pro will debut on May 20 at 3:00pm (local time). The post has also revealed that the handset will come with an under-display camera. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

It will flaunt a 120Hz AMOLED display

The Nubia Z30 Pro will feature an uninterrupted screen with no bezels or notch. On the rear, it will pack a quad camera unit. The handset is expected to bear a 6.59-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 120Hz refresh rate. It will likely sport a side-mounted or an in-screen fingerprint scanner.

The rear camera will offer 100x hybrid zoom

Not much is known about the camera setup of the Nubia Z30 Pro. However, it is speculated to pack four cameras, including a dedicated telephoto lens that will boast of 100x hybrid zoom. Up front, a 32MP in-screen camera is on the cards.

Internals

The phone will be backed by a Snapdragon 888 chipset

The Nubia Z30 Pro will draw power from a Snapdragon 888 processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Nubia Z30 Pro: Pricing

The official pricing and availability details of the Nubia Z30 Pro will be announced at the May 20 launch event. However, considering the specifications and features, it might cost around Rs. 55,000.