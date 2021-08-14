HONOR Pad V7 Pro goes official in China

Written by Harshita Malik Last updated on Aug 14, 2021

Expanding its portfolio of mid-range tablets, HONOR has introduced the Pad V7 Pro in China. It's offered in Wi-Fi-only and 5G variants and carries a starting price tag of CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs. 30,000). It is also the first device with the MediaTek Kompanio 1300T processor and comes with an 11-inch display, quad speakers with DTS:X Ultra technology, and a 7,250mAh battery. Here's more.

Design and display

The tablet gets a stylus and a magnetic keyboard

HONOR Pad V7 Pro weighs 485 grams It is available in three color variants

The HONOR Pad V7 Pro features a conventional rectangular screen with proportionate bezels. On the rear, it packs a dual camera unit. The device bears an 11-inch QHD+ (2560x1600 pixels) LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. Magic Pencil 2 stylus with 4,096 pressure points and a magnetic keyboard with a built-in trackpad and a stylus charging holder have also been introduced alongside.

Information

There is a 13MP main shooter

The HONOR Pad V7 Pro offers a dual rear camera module, comprising a 13MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth lens. Up front, the camera gets 1080p resolution.

Internals

The tablet supports 22.5W fast-charging

The HONOR Pad V7 Pro draws power from a MediaTek Kompanio 1300T chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based MagicUI 5.0 and houses a 7,250mAh battery with 22.5W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 5G (optional), and a Type-C port.

Information

HONOR Pad V7 Pro: Pricing

The HONOR Pad V7 Pro has been priced starting at CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs. 30,000) for the 6GB/128GB model of the Wi-Fi variant, going up to CNY 3,699 (around Rs. 42,400) for the 8GB/256GB version of the 5G model.