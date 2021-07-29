OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro's update improves overheating issue

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on Jul 29, 2021, 12:35 am

OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro receive OxygenOS 11.0.2.1 update in India

OnePlus has started releasing its latest OxygenOS 11.0.2.1 update for the OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro models in India, Europe, and North America. As per the changelog, the firmware improves the overheating control management of the device while reducing the power consumption. It also fixes File Manager app crash issue, camera blur issue, and introduces the June 2021 Android security patch.

Everything to know about the update

The latest OxygenOS update for the OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro carries version numbers 1.0.2.1GM57DA and 11.0.2.1.GM21DA, respectively, in India. The firmware is being released in a staged manner, meaning only limited users will receive it initially, followed by a wider roll-out.

Design and display

The 7 Pro flaunts a QHD+ Fluid AMOLED panel

As far as their specifications are concerned, the OnePlus 7 features a waterdrop notch design, while the 7 Pro has an edge-to-edge, notch-less screen. The former bears a 6.41-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Optic AMOLED display, whereas the latter has a 6.67-inch QHD+ (1440x3120 pixels) Fluid AMOLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. Both the phones offer an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Cameras

They have a 16MP selfie camera

The OnePlus 7 has a dual rear camera unit comprising a 48MP (f/1.7) primary sensor and a 5MP (f/2.4) depth lens. Up front, there is a 16MP (f/2.0) camera. The 7 Pro sports a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.6) main lens, a 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor, and an 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto snapper. For selfies, it has a 16MP (f/2.0) pop-up camera.

Internals

They draw power from a Snapdragon 855 chipset

The OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro are powered by a Snapdragon 855 processor, combined with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The former packs a 3,700mAh battery with 20W fast-charging support, whereas the latter houses a 4,000mAh battery with support for 30W fast-charging. For connectivity, the duo offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a Type-C port.