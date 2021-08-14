WhatsApp Web, desktop app finally get image editing tools

Written by Chandraveer Mathur Mail Last updated on Aug 14, 2021, 11:20 am

WhatsApp introduces mobile-inspired image editing tools for desktop client, WhatsApp Web

Facebook-owned messaging service WhatsApp has begun testing a new feature for the desktop client and the web interface that allows users to edit images before sending them by adding emojis, stickers, and text, just like on the mobile app. The feature began rolling out to users around the world on August 9. Here are more details.

Details

Latest feature adds to multi-device support, voice/video calling features

Called "Drawing Tools," the new feature adds to WhatsApp's growing list of features this year amid growing competition from seemingly more secure alternatives such as Signal. Some of the recently announced features include multi-device support and voice/video calling support via WhatsApp's desktop client. The latest addition should bridge the gap between the messaging app's feature-rich mobile app and utilitarian desktop app.

Image editing tools taken straight from WhatsApp mobile app

Going by the screenshot shared by WhatsApp feature tracking website WABetaInfo, the new Drawing Tools seem to be an exact replica of the tools on the mobile app. Buttons for adding emojis, stickers, text, and drawings to images are clearly visible. The nifty crop and rotate tool also appears to have made its way over to the web and desktop versions now.

WhatsApp has begun rolling out Drawing Tools in phased manner

Besides the aforementioned tools, helpful undo and redo buttons are also visible on the new interface. The changes were spotted in WhatsApp Web version 2.2130.7 and the changes appear to be rolling out to users globally in a phased manner over the coming few days. Additionally, the View Once button was also spotted in the screenshot of the new Drawing Tools.

View Once

WhatsApp's recently-introduced View Once feature also available on desktop now

View Once was recently introduced on WhatsApp's mobile app so media (images and videos) are automatically deleted after the recipient has viewed it once. The feature could be handy for sending across confidential details like Wi-Fi passwords and OTPs if needed. The feature can be enabled for each image sent by clicking the circle with "1" in the center.