WhatsApp finally unveils much-awaited beta version for multi-device support

Jul 15, 2021

Facebook-owned messaging service WhatsApp finally announced the beta rollout of multi-device support

Isn't it annoying that WhatsApp Web and even its Windows application require your phone to remain connected to the internet in order to work? Well, that could change soon. The Facebook-owned messaging service on Wednesday rolled out multi-device support for beta users. This allows the simultaneous use of up to four non-phone devices without requiring the registered phone to be connected to the internet.

The old way

WhatsApp's present implementation requires phone with active internet connection

Here's how companion devices run WhatsApp at present With multi-device support, each companion device will operate independently

WhatsApp is currently used by over two billion people around the world. While the platform has allowed accounts to be accessible on more than one device at a time (via WhatsApp Web and applications for desktops), the feature mandates that the user's phone remain connected to the internet. Additionally, this system allows only one companion device to be operative at a time.

The new way

Multi-device support allows four devices to use WhatsApp independently, simultaneously

You could soon bid adieu to this screen

On July 14, WhatsApp announced a new beta feature that would enable multi-device support even if the user's registered phone is disconnected from the internet or even switched off. WhatsApp told TechCrunch that the beta feature will allow simultaneous access on up to four other devices but none of them can be another smartphone. The feature makes each companion device connect to WhatsApp independently.

Details

WhatsApp had to rethink architecture, design new systems

In a whitepaper published on July 15, WhatsApp outlined how the new beta feature works and why it wasn't implemented yet. The messaging service claims that it had to "rethink WhatsApp's architecture and design new systems" to enable this experience "while preserving privacy and end-to-end encryption." The company claimed that "each message is individually encrypted using the established pairwise encryption session with each device."

Encryption intact

WhatsApp didn't say when feature will be available to everyone

WhatsApp CEO Will Cathcart

WhatsApp emphasized that messages aren't stored on its servers after they are delivered and that the platform's security remains fully intact. The claim was reiterated by the company's CEO Will Cathcart in a tweet about multi-device support. At present, the company is rolling out the feature to existing beta users while an opt-in beta for few stable versions users is in the pipeline.

Twitter Post

WhatsApp CEO Cathcart tweets about the new beta feature