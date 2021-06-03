ASUS Chromebook Detachable CM3 tablet launched at around Rs. 25,600

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on Jun 03, 2021, 03:01 pm

ASUS has announced its latest Chromebook Detachable CM3 tablet. It carries a starting price-tag of $350 (roughly Rs. 25,600). As for the key highlights, it comes with an LCD touchscreen, an 8MP rear camera, a MediaTek processor, and a 28Wh battery. The tablet also offers support for a USI Pen (stylus) and a detachable keyboard with an ErgoLift design.

Design and display

The tablet has a military-grade build quality

The ASUS Chromebook Detachable CM3 features a matte-finished aluminium body with thick bezels, a MIL-STD 810H build quality, and a stain-resistant cover. It has an 8MP rear camera and a 2MP front snapper. The tablet bears a 10.5-inch Full-HD+ (1920x1200) LED-backlit LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 16:10 and 320-nits of brightness. It tips the scale at 0.51kg and measures 25.54x16.72x0.79cm.

Information

It has a built-in microphone

The ASUS Chromebook Detachable CM3 is equipped with a USB 2.0 Type-C port, a built-in speaker, a microphone, and a headphone jack. For wireless connectivity, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.2.

Internals

The device has up to 128GB of internal storage

The ASUS Chromebook Detachable CM3 draws power from a MediaTek MT8183 processor, combined with Arm Mali-G72 MP3 GPU, 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM, and up to 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Chrome OS and packs a 27Wh battery, which is claimed to last up to 12 hours on a single charge. The tablet also supports Google Assistant voice assistant.

Information

ASUS Chromebook Detachable CM3: Pricing and availability

The ASUS Chromebook Detachable CM3 is priced at $350 (roughly Rs. 25,600) for the 64GB storage model and $370 (around Rs. 27,000) for the 128GB version. The optional USI Pen costs $39 (around Rs. 2,900).