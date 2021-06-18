Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE, A7 Lite launched in India

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on Jun 18, 2021, 11:42 am

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE and Tab A7 Lite will be available via Amazon

Expanding its portfolio of tablets in India, Samsung has launched the Galaxy Tab S7 FE and Tab A7 Lite. They start at Rs. 42,999 and Rs. 11,999, respectively, and will be up for grabs via Amazon from June 23 onwards. As for the highlights, the tablets come with a TFT display, expandable storage of up to 1TB, and stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support.

Design and display

The Galaxy Tab S7 FE offers S Pen support

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE has a rectangular screen with proportionate bezels and offers S Pen support. It bears a 12.4-inch QHD+ (1600x2560 pixels) TFT screen with a 16:10 aspect ratio. The Galaxy Tab A7 Lite sports a slim body with thick top and bottom bezels. It has an 8.7-inch HD+ (1340x800 pixels) TFT display. They weigh 608g and 366g, respectively.

Information

Both the tablets have an 8MP rear camera

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE is equipped with a single 8MP camera on the back. For selfies and video calling, it has a 5MP front-facing snapper. The Galaxy Tab A7 Lite has an 8MP rear camera and a 2MP front-facing snapper.

Internals

They boot Android 11

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE offers support for Samsung DeX

The Tab S7 FE and Tab A7 Lite draw power from a Snapdragon 750G and MediaTek Helio P22T processor, respectively, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of expandable storage. They run on Android 11 OS. The former packs a 10,090mAh battery with 45W fast-charging support (15W charger bundled), while the latter has a 5,100mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support.

Pocket-pinch

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE, A7 Lite: Pricing and availability

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE starts at Rs. 42,999 for the 4GB/64GB LTE model. It is available in Mystic Green, Mystic Black, Mystic Silver, and Mystic Pink colors. The Galaxy Tab A7 Lite costs Rs. 11,999 for the 3GB/32GB Wi-Fi-only model. It is offered in Silver and Gray colors. The devices will go on sale from June 23 onwards via Amazon India.