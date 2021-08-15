Samsung S20 FE 5G available with benefits worth Rs. 27,000

If you are planning to buy a premium 5G smartphone without drying up your wallet, then this might be a good deal for you. Amazon is offering a discount of Rs. 19,000 on Samsung's Galaxy S20 FE 5G smartphone. To further sweeten the deal, the e-commerce giant is also providing a Rs. 8,000 discount on transactions via HDFC Bank credit cards. Here's our roundup.

Everything to know about the deal

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G (8GB/128GB) is listed on Amazon at Rs. 55,999 (MRP: Rs. 74,999). You can also avail Rs. 8,000 instant discount on transactions via HDFC Bank credit cards. Additionally, the e-commerce platform is also offering an exchange benefit worth up to Rs. 13,700 (depending on the model). The handset is currently available in Cloud Navy and Cloud Green color variants.

The phone has a 120Hz Super AMOLED display

As far as its specifications are concerned, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G features a center-aligned punch-hole design with slim bezels, an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The handset bears a 6.5-inch-Full HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support.

It sports a 32MP front-facing snapper

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is equipped with a triple rear camera unit comprising a 12MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto snapper with 3x optical zoom. Up front, there is a 32MP (f/2.2) selfie camera.

It boots One UI 3.1 based on Android 11

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G draws power from a Snapdragon 865 processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It runs on Android 11-based One UI 3.1 and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 25W wired and 15W wireless fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.