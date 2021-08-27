Samsung Galaxy Buds2 debuts in India at Rs. 12,000

Samsung Galaxy Buds2 will go on sale starting September 10

Samsung has launched the Galaxy Buds2 truly wireless stereo (TWS) earphones in India at Rs. 11,999. It will be available for pre-orders starting August 30 via Samsung India's official website as well as Amazon. To recall, the Buds2 was announced at the Galaxy Unpacked event earlier this month. It offers up to five hours of listening time per charge with ANC turned on.

Design

The Buds2 has an IPX2-rated build quality

The Buds2 is offered in Graphite, White, Olive, and Lavender colors

The Samsung Galaxy Buds2 has a rounded body with a uniform glossy finish, silicone tips, and an IPX2 rating for splash resistance. Each bud weighs 5 grams and packs a 2-way dynamic speaker and three microphones. You can use the 'Earbud fit test' in the Wearable app to find an optimum fit. The carry-cum-charging case has a white-colored outer finish and weighs 41.2 grams.

Features

It provides a 3-level Ambient Sound feature

The Buds2 has Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) feature to help block out the unwanted surround noises. As per Samsung, background noise can be reduced up to 98%. The earphones also provide an adjustable 3-level Ambient Sound feature that lets in surrounding sound. For calls, there is a built-in voice pickup unit and a machine-learning based solution that filters unwanted sound.

Battery life

The case provides up to 29 hours of play time

The Samsung Galaxy Buds2 case offers one hour of listening time with a 5-minute charge

The Samsung Galaxy Buds2 packs a 61mAh battery and offers up to five hours of play time with ANC on and up to 7.5 hours with ANC off. The carry-cum-charging case houses a 472mAh battery and supports Qi wireless charging as well as wired charging via a Type-C port. It is claimed to provide three additional charges.

Pocket-pinch

Samsung Galaxy Buds2: Pricing and availability

The Samsung Galaxy Buds2 is priced at Rs. 11,999 in India. It will be available for pre-order starting August 30 via Samsung's official website, Amazon India, and other partner online and offline retail stores. The sale will begin from September 10 onwards. On pre-booking the earphones, you will get an e-voucher worth Rs. 3,000 and Rs. 1,200 cashback through eligible bank cards.