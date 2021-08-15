Realme GT series tipped to start at around Rs. 26,000

Realme GT 5G and GT Master Edition will feature Qualcomm Snapdragon chipsets

Realme is all set to launch the GT 5G and GT Master Edition smartphones in India on August 18. In the latest development, RealmeTimes has claimed that the handsets will arrive in three color variants and two configurations of 8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB The report also notes that the GT Master Edition will be priced under Rs. 30,000 and it might start at Rs. 25,999.

Design and display

The phones have a 120Hz Full-HD+ display

Realme GT Master Edition Voyager Gray's design is inspired by a suitcase

The Realme GT handsets feature a punch-hole design, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. They bear a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. In India, the GT 5G will be offered in Dashing Silver, Dashing Blue, and Racing Yellow colors, whereas the Master Edition will be available in Luna White, Cosmos Black, and Voyager Gray options.

Information

They are equipped with a 64MP main camera

The Realme GT 5G and GT Master Edition sport a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper. Up front, they have a 16MP (f/2.5) and a 32MP (f/2.45) selfie camera, respectively.

Internals

They run on Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11

The Realme GT 5G and GT Master Edition are powered by a Snapdragon 888 and Snapdragon 778G processor, respectively, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, the former packs a 4,500mAh battery, while the latter houses a 4,300mAh battery. The duo offers 65W fast-charging support and boots Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0.

Information

Realme GT 5G and GT Master Edition: Pricing details

According to the latest tip-off, the Realme GT 5G will come in 8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB storage variants with a price-tag of around Rs. 35,000, whereas the GT Master Edition will be offered in 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB models priced at Rs. 25,999 and Rs. 27,999, respectively.