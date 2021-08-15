Samsung Galaxy A03s to get MediaTek Helio P35 processor

Samsung Galaxy A03s's renders and specifications leaked

Samsung is working on a new A-series smartphone, called the Galaxy A03s. In the latest development, 91mobiles, in collaboration with tipster Ishan Agarwal, has revealed the key specifications and renders of the phone. As per the report, the handset will have a plastic rear panel, a 6.5-inch screen, a MediaTek Helio P35 processor, triple rear cameras, and a 5,000mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

The Samsung Galaxy A03s will feature a waterdrop notch design with a prominent bezel on the bottom and a fingerprint sensor on the side. On the rear, it will pack a triple camera unit. The device shall bear a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) TFT display with a pixel density of 269ppi. It will be available in White, Blue, and Black color options.

The Samsung Galaxy A03s will be equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 13MP main shooter, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. Up front, it will have a 5MP selfie snapper.

Samsung Galaxy A03s will be powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 chipset, coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. It will run on Android 11-based One UI Core 3.1 and house a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Samsung Galaxy A03s: Pricing and availability

At present, the pricing and availability details of the Galaxy A03s are unknown. However, its 3GB/32GB base model is rumored to cost around €150 (roughly Rs. 13,000).