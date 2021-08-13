Samsung Galaxy A03s appears on Google Play Console listing

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on Aug 13, 2021, 12:10 am

Samsung Galaxy A03s is expected to debut in India soon

Samsung is gearing up to launch a new Galaxy A03s budget-friendly smartphone in multiple markets, including India. In the latest development, the handset has been spotted on the Google Play Console, revealing its key features. As per the listing, the device will come with an HD+ display, 3GB of RAM, and Android 11 support. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The phone will have a side-mounted fingerprint reader

The Samsung Galaxy A03s will feature a waterdrop notch design with a prominent bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, there will be a triple camera unit. The handset will bear a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) PLS IPS screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. It is likely to be offered in White, Blue, and Black color variants.

Information

It will sport a 13MP main camera

The Samsung Galaxy A03s will be equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 13MP (f/2.2) primary sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, there will be a 5MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera.

Internals

It will boot One UI 3.1 based on Android 11

The Samsung Galaxy A03s will draw power from a MediaTek Helio G35 chipset, paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. It will run on Android 11-based One UI 3.1 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0. GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Samsung Galaxy A03s: Pricing and availability

The Samsung Galaxy A03s is tipped to be priced at €150 (around Rs. 13,000) for the 3GB/32GB configuration. However, the official pricing and availability details of the handset will be announced at the time of the launch.