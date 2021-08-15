Realme releases Android 11 update for Narzo 30A in India

Tech giant Realme has started rolling out the Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 stable update for its Narzo 30A smartphone in India. As per the changelog, the firmware brings all the goodies of Android 11 and Realme UI 2.0, including a refreshed UI, chat bubbles, one-time permissions, hotspot sharing via QR code, and new features in the Camera app. Here are more details.

Everything to know about the update

The latest Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 update on the Realme Narzo 30A smartphone carries version number RMX3171_11.C.03. It is currently being released for limited users. A broader roll-out, however, will begin in the coming days.

Design and display

The phone sports an LCD display

Realme Narzo 30A measures 164.5x75.9x9.8mm and weighs 205 grams

As far as its specifications are concerned, the Realme Narzo 30A features a waterdrop notch design with a prominent bezel on the bottom. On the rear, it packs a square-shaped camera unit and a physical fingerprint sensor. The device bears a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It is offered in Laser Black and Laser Blue color options.

Information

There is a dual camera setup on the back

The Realme Narzo 30A offers a dual rear camera module, comprising a 13MP (f/2.2) primary sensor and a 2MP B/W (f/2.4) lens. For selfies and video calls, it gets an 8MP (f/2.0) front-facing shooter.

Internals

The phone houses a massive 6,000mAh battery

The Realme Narzo 30A is backed by a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset, paired with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of storage. Under the hood, it is equipped with a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. It also supports reverse charging. For connectivity, the handset offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.