Last updated on Apr 12, 2021, 01:14 am

South Korean tech giant LG is rolling out an Android 11 update for its Velvet 5G UW smartphone locked onto Verizon's network in the US. The firmware brings a refreshed UI, an updated camera, and other traditional Android 11 goodies such as chat bubbles. It also bumps the Android security patch to March 2021. Here are more details.

A detailed look at the update

The Android 11 update for Verizon's LG Velvet 5G UW carries build number G900VM20a. It is being released via over-the-air method and can be manually checked by going to Settings > About Phone > Software updates.

Design and Display The device has a 6.8-inch OLED screen

The LG Velvet 5G UW has an edge-to-edge screen with a waterdrop-shaped notch and a noticeable bottom bezel. On the rear, there is a triple camera setup. The device sports a 6.8-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2460 pixels) OLED screen with an under-display fingerprint sensor for secure authentication of biometric data. The device is up for grabs in an Aurora Red shade.

Information It has a 16MP selfie camera

The LG Velvet 5G UW houses a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. On the front, there is a single 16MP (f/1.9) snapper for taking selfies.

Internals The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 765G 5G processor