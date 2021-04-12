-
Verizon's LG Velvet 5G UW smartphone receives Android 11 update
South Korean tech giant LG is rolling out an Android 11 update for its Velvet 5G UW smartphone locked onto Verizon's network in the US.
The firmware brings a refreshed UI, an updated camera, and other traditional Android 11 goodies such as chat bubbles. It also bumps the Android security patch to March 2021.
Here are more details.
Information
A detailed look at the update
The Android 11 update for Verizon's LG Velvet 5G UW carries build number G900VM20a. It is being released via over-the-air method and can be manually checked by going to Settings > About Phone > Software updates.
Design and Display
The device has a 6.8-inch OLED screen
The LG Velvet 5G UW has an edge-to-edge screen with a waterdrop-shaped notch and a noticeable bottom bezel. On the rear, there is a triple camera setup.
The device sports a 6.8-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2460 pixels) OLED screen with an under-display fingerprint sensor for secure authentication of biometric data.
The device is up for grabs in an Aurora Red shade.
Information
It has a 16MP selfie camera
The LG Velvet 5G UW houses a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. On the front, there is a single 16MP (f/1.9) snapper for taking selfies.
Internals
The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 765G 5G processor
The LG Velvet 5G UW is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 765G 5G processor, coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
The device runs on Android 11 and packs a 4,300mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support.
It offers support for the latest connectivity facilities including dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port.