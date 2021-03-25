Looking to buy a premium smartphone? This might be a great deal for you. Amazon is offering a discount of Rs. 3,500 on OnePlus's last-generation flagship, the 8 Pro. To sweeten the deal, you can avail an additional 10% off with ICICI Bank cards and via EMI transactions using ICICI Bank debit cards. Notably, the offer will end tonight. Here are more details.

Key details Everything to know about the deal

OnePlus 8 Pro (8GB/128GB) is listed on Amazon at Rs. 54,999, along with a coupon discount of Rs. 3,500. You can avail an extra 10% discount (up to Rs. 1,000) with ICICI Bank credit cards and debit cards (EMI transactions only). Additionally, you can save up to Rs. 13,500 by exchanging an old smartphone.

Design and display The phone has an IP68-rated body

The OnePlus 8 Pro features an aluminium-glass body with an IP68 rating, a punch-hole cut-out, curved edges, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it packs a quad camera module. The handset sports a 6.78-inch QHD+ (1440x3168 pixels) Fluid AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. It is offered in Glacial Green, Ultramarine Blue, and Onyx Black color options.

Information It boasts of a 48MP main camera

The OnePlus 8 Pro is equipped with a quad rear camera setup which comprises a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 48MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, an 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto camera, and a 5MP (f/2.4) color filter sensor. Up front, it has a 16MP (f/2.5) selfie snapper.

Internals It supports 30W fast-charging

The OnePlus 8 Pro draws power from a Snapdragon 865 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it packs a 4,510mAh battery with 30W wired and 30W wireless fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.