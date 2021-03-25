-
#DealOfTheDay: OnePlus 8 Pro available with benefits worth Rs. 4,500
Looking to buy a premium smartphone? This might be a great deal for you. Amazon is offering a discount of Rs. 3,500 on OnePlus's last-generation flagship, the 8 Pro.
To sweeten the deal, you can avail an additional 10% off with ICICI Bank cards and via EMI transactions using ICICI Bank debit cards. Notably, the offer will end tonight.
Here are more details.
Key details
Everything to know about the deal
OnePlus 8 Pro (8GB/128GB) is listed on Amazon at Rs. 54,999, along with a coupon discount of Rs. 3,500.
You can avail an extra 10% discount (up to Rs. 1,000) with ICICI Bank credit cards and debit cards (EMI transactions only).
Additionally, you can save up to Rs. 13,500 by exchanging an old smartphone.
Design and display
The phone has an IP68-rated body
The OnePlus 8 Pro features an aluminium-glass body with an IP68 rating, a punch-hole cut-out, curved edges, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it packs a quad camera module.
The handset sports a 6.78-inch QHD+ (1440x3168 pixels) Fluid AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support.
It is offered in Glacial Green, Ultramarine Blue, and Onyx Black color options.
Information
It boasts of a 48MP main camera
The OnePlus 8 Pro is equipped with a quad rear camera setup which comprises a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 48MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, an 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto camera, and a 5MP (f/2.4) color filter sensor. Up front, it has a 16MP (f/2.5) selfie snapper.
Internals
It supports 30W fast-charging
The OnePlus 8 Pro draws power from a Snapdragon 865 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.
Under the hood, it packs a 4,510mAh battery with 30W wired and 30W wireless fast-charging support.
For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.
What works and what doesn'tOnePlus 8 ProOur RatingPros:Premium body with IP68 dust and water resistanceSmooth and bright 120Hz screenClean UIVersatile camerasDecent battery life with fast-charging supportCons:No expandable storageColor filter camera is gimmicky