Xiaomi disables Mi MIX 4's anti-theft security feature; here's why

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on Aug 15, 2021, 01:55 pm

Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 was introduced with ant-theft security function

Xiaomi's newly-launched Mi MIX 4 has reportedly come under the Chinese government's scrutiny. As per South China Morning Post, the tech giant has disabled the handset's anti-theft feature as it does not comply with relevant rules and has not received approval from regulators. The security feature allows users to find their phone even if the SIM card is taken out. Here are more details.

Technicality

What is Xiaomi's anti-theft security feature?

In general, the anti-theft function protects a smartphone from unauthorized access and tracks its location in case it gets stolen. Xiaomi's Mi MIX 4 was announced with a similar anti-theft feature that allows the owner to find the lost device even if the physical SIM card is removed. The eSIM keeps the phone connected to the internet, providing location of the device.

Design and display

The device flaunts a 120Hz AMOLED panel

As far as its specifications are concerned, the Mi MIX 4 features a notch-less, edge-to-edge screen with curved edges, a ceramic back, and an under-display selfie camera as well as fingerprint scanner. The handset bears a 120Hz, 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with HDR10+ support, Dolby Vision, and Gorilla Glass Victus protection. It is offered in three color variants.

Cameras

It boasts a 108MP main camera

The Mi MIX 4 is equipped with a triple rear camera module comprising a 108MP (f/1.95) primary sensor with dual-pixel PDAF and OIS support, a 13MP (f/2.2) free-form ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP (f/4.1) periscope telephoto lens with 50x digital zoom, 5x optical zoom, and OIS support. For selfies and video calling, it has a 20MP CUP (Camera Under Panel) snapper.

Internals

It draws power from a Snapdragon 888+ 5G chipset

The Mi MIX 4 is powered by a Snapdragon 888+ 5G processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. It runs on Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 120W wired and 50W wireless fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, UWB, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.