Xiaomi's latest flagship smartphone features under-display camera, Snapdragon 888+ chipset

Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 goes official in China

Xiaomi has launched its latest high-end Mi MIX 4 smartphone in China, alongside the Mi Pad 5 range of tablets. The phone carries a starting price-tag of CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 57,400). As for the key highlights, the Mi MIX 4 comes with a 120Hz AMOLED display, an under-display selfie camera, a Snapdragon 888+ 5G processor, and 120W fast-charging support. Here are more details.

Design and display

The phone boasts IP68 dust and water resistance

Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 Ceramic White Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 Ceramic Gray Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 Ceramic Black Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 has Harman Kardon speakers

The Mi MIX 4 has an uninterrupted, edge-to-edge design with curved edges, an under-display camera, and an IP68-rated build quality. It bears a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision, 10-bit color support, an integrated fingerprint sensor, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. The handset is offered in Ceramic White, Ceramic Gray, and Ceramic Black colors.

Cameras

It sports a 20MP 'CUP' selfie snapper

The Mi MIX 4 is equipped with a triple rear camera module comprising a 108MP (f/1.95) main snapper with OIS support, a 13MP (f/2.2) free-form ultra-wide sensor with a 120-degree FOV, and an 8MP periscope telephoto lens with a 5x optical zoom, 50x digital zoom and OIS support. For selfies and video calling, it boasts a "virtually invisible" 20MP 'CUP' (Camera Under Panel) snapper.

Xiaomi's micro-diamond pixels technology helps increase camera zone transparency

Internals

It boots MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11

The Mi MIX 4 draws power from a Snapdragon 888+ 5G chipset, combined with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. Under the hood, it boots Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 120W wired and 50W wireless fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for W-Fi 6E, Ultra Wide Band (UWB), and a Type-C port.

New tablets

Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 series flaunts a 120Hz LCD display

Mi Pad 5 Pro is available in 5G and Wi-Fi-only versions Mi Pad 5 is available in three colors Mi Pad 5 Pro's 5G model sports a 50MP main camera

The Mi Pad 5 and Mi Pad 5 Pro have a conventional screen with uniform bezels. They bear an 11.0-inch QHD+ (2560x1600 pixels) LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision, 500-nits of brightness, HDR10 certification, and stylus support. On the rear, the Mi Pad 5 has a 13MP camera, while the Pro variant (Wi-Fi-only) has an additional 5MP secondary lens.

Specifications

They draw power from Qualcomm Snapdragon chipsets

Separately, the Mi Pad 5 and Mi Pad 5 Pro are powered by a Snapdragon 860 and Snapdragon 870 chipset, respectively, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The former packs an 8,720mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support, whereas the latter houses an 8,600mAh battery with 67W fast-charging support. They boot Android 11-based MIUI for Pad.

Pocket-pinch

How much do they cost?

The Mi MIX 4 starts at CNY 4,999 (around Rs. 57,4000) for the 8GB/128GB model and goes up to CNY 6,299 (approximately Rs. 72,300) for the 12GB/512GB top-end version. The Mi Pad 5 starts at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 22,900), whereas the Mi Pad 5 Pro starts at CNY 2,499 (around Rs. 28,700). The Mi Pad Pro 5G costs CNY 3,499 (approximately Rs. 40,000).