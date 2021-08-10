HP India introduces Envy 14 (2021), Envy 15 (2021) laptops

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Aug 10, 2021, 06:24 pm

HP Envy 14 (2021) and Envy 15 (2021) laptops launched in India

HP has launched the 2021 iteration of its Envy 14 and Envy 15 laptops in the Indian market. The laptops carry a starting price-tag of Rs. 1,04,999 and were showcased at the CES 2021. They offer an Intel Core 11th-generation processor, up to 16.5 hours of battery life, an all-new cooling system that uses Infrared thermal sensor, and a Full-HD display. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The devices have a backlit keyboard and an HD webcam

HP Envy 14 (2021) and Envy 15 (2021) offer dedicated controls for webcam shutter and muting the microphones

The HP Envy 14 (2021) and Envy 15 (2021) feature a sleek and premium design with slim bezels, a backlit keyboard, a touchpad with multi-touch support, and an HD webcam. The former sports a 14.0-inch Full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) IPS display with an anti-glare coating, while the latter bears a 15.6-inch Full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) WLED-backlit IPS display.

Internals

They run on Windows 10 Home

The HP Envy 14 (2021) and Envy 15 (2021) draw power from up to an 11th-generation Intel Core i7/i9 processor, paired with NVIDIA GeForce graphics, up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM, and up to 2TB of storage. They pack a 63.3Wh and 83Wh battery, respectively, and support Windows 10 Home. The machines also boast a new cooling system that uses Infrared thermal sensor.

Connectivity

They offer support for Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth

The HP Envy 14 (2021) and Envy 15 (2021) are equipped with multiple I/O ports, including two USB Type-A ports, two USB Type-C ports, up to two Thunderbolt 3/4 slots, an HDMI port, and a headphone/microphone combo jack. For wireless connectivity, they support Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0. The devices house two speakers from Bang & Olufsen.

Information

HP Envy 14 (2021), Envy 15 (2021): Pricing and availability

The HP Envy 14 (2021) and Envy 15 (2021) have been priced starting at Rs. 1,04,999 and Rs. 1,54,999, respectively. They are up for grabs via HP World stores, the company's online portal, Reliance Digital, Croma, and other leading multi-brand stores.