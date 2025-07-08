Rain likely to hinder Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI

The third and final ODI of the series between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will be played at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on July 8. The series is currently tied at 1-1 after two closely contested matches. Bangladesh made a strong comeback in the second ODI, winning by 16 runs despite losing heavily in the first match. Here we look at the weather report of the game.

Conditions Weather report and toss prediction The weather forecast for today at Pallekele suggests a temperature of 31°C (RealFeel 34°C) with wind speeds of up to 15km/h. There's a 56% chance of precipitation, which could affect the match. Given these conditions and historical trends, the captain who wins the toss might prefer to bowl first in order to trouble opposing batters early on and chase down any total later in the game.

Pitch dynamics Pitch report and average 1st-innings score The recent T10 matches at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium have seen some massive scores, suggesting a batting-friendly surface for the third ODI. Historically, however, this pitch has provided a fair balance between bat and ball with an average first-innings score of 242 and an overall run rate of 5.50 per over. Chasing teams have had more success here in ODIs, indicating that the surface tends to ease out as the game progresses.

Stakes Bangladesh eye maiden series win in Sri Lanka The third ODI is crucial for both teams, with Bangladesh seeking their first-ever ODI series victory in Sri Lanka. As per ESPNcricinfo, Sri Lanka hold a massive advantage over Bangladesh in terms of head-to-head stats in ODIs. The Lankan Lions have secured 44 wins while Bangladesh registered only 13 victories (NR: 2). SL have won 21 of their 24 concluded home ODIs against Bangladesh.