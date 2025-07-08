Rain likely to hinder Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI
What's the story
The third and final ODI of the series between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will be played at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on July 8. The series is currently tied at 1-1 after two closely contested matches. Bangladesh made a strong comeback in the second ODI, winning by 16 runs despite losing heavily in the first match. Here we look at the weather report of the game.
Conditions
Weather report and toss prediction
The weather forecast for today at Pallekele suggests a temperature of 31°C (RealFeel 34°C) with wind speeds of up to 15km/h. There's a 56% chance of precipitation, which could affect the match. Given these conditions and historical trends, the captain who wins the toss might prefer to bowl first in order to trouble opposing batters early on and chase down any total later in the game.
Pitch dynamics
Pitch report and average 1st-innings score
The recent T10 matches at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium have seen some massive scores, suggesting a batting-friendly surface for the third ODI. Historically, however, this pitch has provided a fair balance between bat and ball with an average first-innings score of 242 and an overall run rate of 5.50 per over. Chasing teams have had more success here in ODIs, indicating that the surface tends to ease out as the game progresses.
Stakes
Bangladesh eye maiden series win in Sri Lanka
The third ODI is crucial for both teams, with Bangladesh seeking their first-ever ODI series victory in Sri Lanka. As per ESPNcricinfo, Sri Lanka hold a massive advantage over Bangladesh in terms of head-to-head stats in ODIs. The Lankan Lions have secured 44 wins while Bangladesh registered only 13 victories (NR: 2). SL have won 21 of their 24 concluded home ODIs against Bangladesh.
XIs
Here are the probable XIs
Sri Lanka Probable XI: Pathum Nissanka, Nishan Madushka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kamindu Mendis, Charith Asalanka (c), Janith Liyanage, Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Asitha Fernando. Bangladesh Probable XI: Parvez Hossain Emon, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (c), Jaker Ali (wk), Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Tanvir Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud.