Batters with twin 150-plus scores in a Test

Indian captain Shubman Gill scripted history with a record double-century in the 2nd Test against England at Edgbaston, Birmingham. Gill, who scored 269 in the first innings, followed it up with 161 in the second. He shattered multiple records. Notably, Gill became only the second player with two 150-plus scores in a Test match. Here are the key stats.

#1 Allan Border: 150* and 153 vs Pakistan, Lahore, 1980 In 1980, former Australian captain Allan Border became the first player with twin 150-plus scores in a Test match. His feat came against Pakistan in the Lahore Test. Border scored a 281-ball 150* in the first innings, with Australia declaring at 407/7. He scored a fine 153 off 184 balls in the second innings before the match was drawn.

#2 Shubman Gill: 269 and 161 vs England, Edgbaston, 2025 As mentioned, Gill is the second entrant on this list. His incredible 269 helped India post 587 against England at Edgbaston. Gill, who later scored 161, also became the second Indian to slam a double-hundred and a hundred in a Test. He aggregated 430 runs, the highest for an Indian batter in a Test. He went past Sunil Gavaskar (344 runs vs WI, 1971).