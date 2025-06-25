Pakistan tour of Bangladesh 2025, T20I series: Full schedule

Bangladesh have announced the schedule for their upcoming three-match T20I series against Pakistan . The matches will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur, starting July 20. This will be a rematch of sorts as the two teams had recently faced each other in a T20I series in Pakistan earlier this month. Here are further details.

Redemption quest Bangladesh aim to bounce back Having suffered a series defeat in Pakistan (0-3), Bangladesh will be keen to make a comeback in this upcoming contest. The three T20Is are part of the team' preparation for next year's ICC Men's T20 World Cup. The matches will give both teams an opportunity to acclimatize themselves with sub-continental conditions ahead of the global tournament set to be held in India and Sri Lanka.

Match details Dates and venue for the T20I series The first T20I between Bangladesh and Pakistan will be played on July 20, followed by the second match on July 22 and the final one on July 24. All matches will be held at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur. Notably, Bangladesh have beaten Pakistan only thrice in 22 T20I encounters. The Men in Green own 19 wins in this regard.