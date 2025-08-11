Centre to seek Parliament nod for amendments to mining laws

The Indian government is gearing up to seek parliamentary approval for amendments to the mining laws. The proposed changes are aimed at enabling state funding for the acquisition of critical mineral assets abroad. The Bill, which seeks to amend the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, has already been approved internally and could be tabled in Parliament as early as today, according to The Economic Times.

Financial strategy Funding overseas acquisitions from NMET The government plans to fund these overseas acquisitions from the National Mineral Exploration Trust (NMET). The trust currently has over ₹6,000 crore in its corpus, collected from mining lease holders who are required to deposit 2% of the applicable royalty with it. The NMET will also be renamed to include 'development' in its name, reflecting an expanded mandate that includes exploration and acquisition of critical minerals abroad.

Supply chain enhancement Addressing critical mineral raw material availability The proposed amendments are part of a larger effort to boost critical mineral supply chains in India. The last amendment to the MMDR Act was made in 2023. An official told ET that, "The amendment will address the core issue of critical mineral raw material availability." This highlights the government's focus on ensuring a steady supply of these essential minerals for various industries.

Waste management Proposed changes to empower states for mineral dumps disposal The government also wants to allow the disposal of mineral dumps through lump-sum sale from captive mines. These dumps have been accumulated over time and are not usable due to their low grade or unsuitability for plants. The proposed changes will empower states to permit the sale of these dumps stacked in a leased area on payment of an additional amount.