Alex Hales becomes first player with 1,500 T20 fours: Stats

Star English batter Alex Hales has become the first player complete 1,500 boundaries (fours) in T20 cricket. The milestone was achieved during the 2025 Major League Cricket (MLC) match between Los Angeles Knight Riders and Texas Super Kings. In the game, Hales scored a 6-ball 5, including a single four that took him past the historic mark. Besdies, his side LA Knight Riders lost by 52 runs while chasing 197.

Record-breaking feat Hales surpasses Kohli and Babar With this achievement, Hales has left behind some of the biggest names in cricket history. He has surpassed India's Virat Kohli and Pakistan's Babar Azam in terms of T20 fours. The Englishman now tops the list of most fours in T20 cricket with 1,500 (497 innings), followed by England's James Vince (1,373 in 426 innings) and Australia's David Warner (1,364 in 413 innings).

Information Over 1,300 fours in T20s No player other than Hales, Vince, and Warner has scored over 1,300 fours in T20 cricket. Kohli and Babar follow Warner with 1,210 and 1,196 boundaries respectively.

Career journey Hales's journey in T20 leagues Hales is a well-known face in T20 leagues around the world, having played in the Bangladesh Premier League, Big Bash League, Pakistan Super League, and MLC. He recently became the first English player with 500 appearances in T20 cricket. Hales is currently the second-highest run-scorer in T20s. In 501 matches, he owns 13,735 runs at a strike rate of 145.46 (7 tons and 86 fifties). He is only behind Chris Gayle (14,562) in terms of runs.