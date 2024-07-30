In short Simplifying... In short Astrophysicist Dave Clements and his team have found more evidence of phosphine, a gas associated with life, in Venus's atmosphere.

They also discovered ammonia, another potential life indicator, which is considered even more significant.

These findings, backed by old NASA data, dismiss previous theories that the detected phosphine was just sulfur dioxide, making the case for life on Venus stronger. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Venus may have phosphine in its atmosphere

Is there life on Venus? Perhaps, yes

By Dwaipayan Roy 03:38 pm Jul 30, 202403:38 pm

What's the story A team of scientists has revealed compelling new evidence supporting the presence of phosphine, a gas associated with life on Earth, in the atmosphere of Venus. This announcement comes four years after their discovery was met with skepticism, because subsequent observations failed to match the findings. The latest data was presented at a Royal Astronomical Society meeting in Hull, England earlier this month.

Data boost

New data strengthens evidence of phosphine on Venus

Dave Clements, an astrophysicist from Imperial College London, stated that the team's three observation campaigns yielded 140 times more data than their initial detection. He confirmed that the new findings once again indicate phosphine detections in Venus's atmosphere. The research was facilitated by a newly installed receiver on the James Clerk Maxwell Telescope in Hawaii, which has increased confidence in these results.

Additional discovery

Ammonia: Another potential sign of life on Venus

In addition to phosphine, evidence of another gas, ammonia, was presented at the same meeting. This discovery is considered potentially more significant than that of phosphine. Both gases are known to be produced by decaying organic matter or bacteria on Earth. However, their presence in Venus's atmosphere is unexpected and intriguing.

Disproving theories

New data dismisses sulfur dioxide contamination theory

Previous research had suggested that the detected phosphine might actually be ordinary sulfur dioxide. However, Clements's new data from the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) dismisses this theory. He attributes previous inconsistencies in phosphine detection to timing differences between day and night observations. This clarification strengthens the case for phosphine's presence in Venus's atmosphere.

Historical evidence

Old NASA data supports recent phosphine findings

Clements also cited a study led by Professor Rakesh Mogul from California State Polytechnic University, Pomona. His research reanalyzed old data from NASA's Pioneer Venus Large Probe, and found evidence of phosphine inside Venus's clouds at around the part-per-million level. "It showed phosphine inside the clouds of Venus at around the part-per-million level, which is exactly what we have largely been detecting," Clements said.