UK: Communal tensions rise in Leicester days after India-Pakistan match

Written by Priyali Dhingra Sep 19, 2022, 04:26 pm 3 min read

On Saturday morning, a large group of men was filmed marching through the Muslim-dominated Green Lane Road area.

The United Kingdom reportedly witnessed a "large scale" and "serious" disorder in Leicester between the Hindu and Muslim communities over the weekend. These communities have been embroiled in clashes after the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup cricket match on August 28, The Guardian reported. Community leaders of both groups and the police forces have appealed for calm. Here's all about the development.

Context Why does this story matter?

England has been infamous for hooliganism and violence post football matches. Last year, massive chaos occurred at the Wembley Stadium, London, after a football match between England and Italy.

Similarly, cricket matches between India and Pakistan have often caused tensions between Hindus and Muslim communities residing in both nations.

However, the incident in Leicester is unusual because diaspora populations almost never witness such violence.

Report Community relations reportedly in disarray

Reportedly, there have been several instances of disorder in East Leicester. Police officials have been issuing statements requesting people to stay calm and "not get involved" in the violence. On Saturday, as reports emerged of communal tensions on the streets, East Leicester MP Claudia Webbe appealed for everyone to "go home" and "repair community relations." On Sunday, large crowds gathered for an informal protest.

Unrest Unusual protest march on Saturday

Tensions have been on the rise since the India-Pakistan cricket match on August 28. On Saturday morning, a large group of men was filmed marching through the Muslim-dominated Green Lane Road area, which also has one Hindu temple, reports said. Rukhsana Hussain, a 42-year-old community leader, told The Guardian that the group chanted "Jai Shri Ram" as they passed through their colony.

Twitter Post Watch: 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans chanted in Leicester

A witness on green lane road where they marched, shared how these men swore at women peeping out of their windows and doors. There were some violent scuffles too. She has locked her shop door for fear of retaliation, after seeing this unfold on her doorstep. pic.twitter.com/Xj14NlNY0I — Aina J. Khan (@ainajkhan) September 18, 2022

Community Unrest on the streets of Leicester

Unverified videos online claim that there was an alleged attempt to desecrate a Hindu temple as well. Meanwhile, community activist Majid Freeman posted videos of violence on Saturday that purportedly show Hindus throwing glass bottles on Belgrave Road. He told The Guardian, "They were coming past our mosques, taunting the community... The Muslim community came out and said: 'We can't trust the police.'"

Twitter Post Violence in Leicester on Saturday

Hindu mobs on Belgrave Road throwing glass bottles at the Muslims but narrowly missing police officers heads on numerous occasions. There is NOT a small minority of these Hindutva thugs. Theres hundreds of them. Will the Hindu community leaders continue defending them? #Leicester pic.twitter.com/WzXnY4AWVj — Majid Freeman (@Majstar7) September 17, 2022

Leicester Have never seen such unrest, say residents

However, 31-year-old Drishti Mae, who previously chaired a national Hindu organization, said that she has never seen such unrest in the community. "It's the Hindu community that's being targeted... They feel threatened, and attacked," she said, adding the police were unable to protect their property, places of worship, and the community at large. People on both sides insisted on the need to protect themselves.

Arrests Two men arrested, probe underway

The Leicester Police said it has arrested two men on suspicions of conspiracy and possession of bladed articles, respectively. In a statement on Twitter, officials said, "We will not tolerate violence or disorder in our city. A significant police operation will remain in the area in the coming days." They will also investigate the video that showed the alleged desecration of a Hindu temple.