UAE set to host the 2022 Asia Cup: Details here

Jul 17, 2022

Team India won the 2018 Asia Cup (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is in contention to host the upcoming edition of the Asia Cup. Notably, the tournament is originally supposed to be hosted by Sri Lanka, which is suffering from financial crisis at the moment. As per Cricbuzz, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) and the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) have decided to move the tournament out of the island nation.

Context Why does this story matter?

Sri Lanka was supposed to host the impending Asia Cup, involving India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and the UAE.

Sri Lanka has been witnessing a shortage of fuel and food alongside record inflation due to a financial crisis leaving the nation bankrupt.

Recent mass civilian protests led to protesters storming the presidential palace and forcing Gotabaya Rajapaksa to flee the nation.

Hosts Pakistan wants Sri Lanka to host the tournament

A member of the ACC told Cricbuzz that hosting the Asia Cup in the present scenario is "not appropriate". However, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), on Saturday, stated that their "first preference is to support Sri Lanka and play the Asia Cup there". They argued that Sri Lanka recently hosted Australia for a full series and are playing Pakistan presently.

History Asia Cup: A look at the notable facts

Sri Lanka hosted the 2010 Asia Cup, while the next three editions (2012, 2014, and 2016) were held in Bangladesh. Notably, Pakistan has not hosted the tournament since 2008. The Rohit Sharma-led India won the last Asia Cup in 2018, which took place in the UAE. Just like the 2016 edition, this year's tournament would also be a T20 affair.

Developments A look at the latest developments

The upcoming Asia Cup edition is scheduled to be played in August-September. It was postponed to June 2021 due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The upcoming tournament was supposed to be played in Pakistan after the PCB exchanged hosting rights with Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC). Now, Pakistan retains rights for the 2023 edition, with Sri Lanka taking over for the 2022 season.

Rivalry India and Pakistan to clash on August 28

Team India is set to face old foe Pakistan in the 2022 Asia Cup on August 28. It would be the 15th edition of the tournament, with the matches taking place in the T20 format. The Rohit Sharma-led India will be keen to defend their title. Notably, India are most successful side in the Asia Cup, having won seven titles.