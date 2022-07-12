Sports

New Zealand overcome Ireland, clinch series 2-0: Key stats

Jul 12, 2022

New Zealand scripted their sixth win over Ireland in ODIs (Source: Twitter/@BLACKCAPS)

New Zealand survived the Irish attack to stamp a three-wicket in the second ODI in Dublin. The visitors have chronicled an unassailable 2-0 in the three-match series. NZ fumbled early on, but Finn Allen (60) and Tom Latham (55) set the stage for the 217-run chase. Earlier, George Dockrell emerged as the show-stopper for Ireland (74*). Here are the key stats.

Second ODI How did the second ODI pan out?

New Zealand folded Ireland on 216 after electing to bowl. The hosts were crippled to 85/5 at one stage, but the middle-order's heroics saw them through. For NZ, Matt Henry, Michael Bracewell, and Mitchell Santner were among the wickets. NZ suffered early setbacks, but Allen and Latham's fifties got the job done. Mark Adair and Simi Singh were the picks of the Irish bowlers.

Do you know? A look at the head-to-head record

New Zealand enjoy an unblemished 6-0 win-loss record against Ireland in ODIs. Their maiden match was at the Providence Stadium during the 2007 World Cup. The Kiwis had bested the Irishmen by 129 runs.

Fifty Third ODI fifty for Dockrell

Dockrell was the lone warrior in the Irish tent. The number seven batter racked an ODI knock of 74 from 61 deliveries. He smashed 10 fours and two sixes. Notably, Dockrell clocked his third fifty in this format. He also fetched a pivotal 59-run stand alongside keeper-batter Lorcan Tucker that kept the score ticking for the hosts. He has raced to 864 runs.

Bowlers NZ bowlers put up an economical show

A jaffa from Matt Henry got him the wicket of Paul Stirling. Sometime later, an off-cutter made short work of Andy Balbirnie. Henry eventually wound up with figures of 2/40 with three maidens. He now has 106 scalps at 25.53. Santner (2/32) and Bracewell (2/26) kept the pressure on both ends. The former now has 77 wickets, while the latter has seven wickets.

Maiden fifty Allen fights back with a counter-attacking 60

Playing only his second ODI, Allen dished out a sublime 58-ball 60. It was a knock of substance from the 23-year-old, given the Kiwis were reduced to 0/2 in 0.2 overs. He belted six fours and three sixes. Notably, he was involved in a 101-run stand alongside Latham that kept the hopes intact for the visitors. He now has 66 runs at 33.00.

Latham 17th ODI fifty for Latham

A must-win game called for a skipper's knock. And, Latham delivered what was asked, scoring a crucial 55 off 73 deliveries. He clocked his 17th fifty in the format. The southpaw hit five fours and a six before he was plumbed LBW on a quicker one from Simi Singh. He has raced to 3,073 ODI runs at 35.73.

Do you know? A bankable batter in overseas conditions!

Latham has stacked up 1,342 runs in 34 ODIs played overseas. As per ESPNcricinfo, he has the best average by a Kiwi batter with over 1,000 runs in away conditions (44.73). Kane Williamson follows suit, having scored 2,043 runs at 44.41.

Mark Adair dented the Kiwi confidence to a fair extent in the first over. The seamer bowled out Martin Guptill and Will Young on back-to-back deliveries. He concluded with figures worth 2/29 in five overs. He has compiled 27 wickets till date.