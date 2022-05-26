Sports

ENG vs NZ, Test series: James Anderson eyes these milestones

Written by Parth Dhall May 26, 2022, 05:29 pm 2 min read

England are set to host New Zealand in a three-match Test series, starting June 2. Lord's, Trent Bridge, and Headingley will play host to the three matches, respectively. Veteran England bowler James Anderson has been recalled to the Test squad for the series. The 39-year-old could become the first-ever seamer with 650 Test scalps. Here are the records he can break.

Context Why does this story matter?

Anderson is the most successful fast bowler in Test cricket.

In 2020, he became the first-ever fast bowler to complete 600 Test wickets.

He is presently the third-highest wicket-taker in the format after Muttiah Muralitharan (800) and Shane Warne (708).

Anderson was sidelined by the ECB for the West Indies series.

He will be all guns blazing against New Zealand at home.

Milestone Anderson eyes 650-wicket mark

As of now, Anderson has taken 640 wickets from 169 Tests at a remarkable average of 26.58. The tally includes 31 five-wicket hauls. He is set to become the first-ever fast bowler and the third overall with 650 or more Test wickets. As stated, Muralitharan (800) and Warne (708) are the only bowlers to have achieved this feat in the longest format.

Information Anderson will play his 170th Test

Anderson has represented England in 169 Tests so far, the second-most appearances in the format. He is behind Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar, who is the only player with over 200 appearances in Tests. Anderson could become the second player to feature in 170 Tests.

NZ Anderson could surpass Ian Botham

Anderson, who played his maiden Test against New Zealand in 2008, has taken 63 wickets at an average of 28.82 against the Kiwis. The England seamer averages 28.82 against them. Anderson is England's third-highest wicket-taker against NZ in Test cricket. He is behind Stuart Broad (72) and Ian Botham (64) on the list. In the upcoming series, Anderson could surpass the legendary Botham.

Wickets Most wickets after turning 36

Anderson has taken 100 wickets from 31 Tests at an incredible average of 23.09 after turning 36. He has the joint-fifth-most wickets after the age of 36 with West Indies' Lance Gibbs. The former can break a tie with Gibbs in the impending series. Rangana Herath (216), Clarrie Grimmett (192), Courtney Walsh (144), and Sydney Barnes (139) occupy the top four spots.

Do you know? Only bowler with over 100 Test wickets at Lord's

Anderson is the only bowler to have taken over 100 Test wickets at the Lord's Cricket Ground. He owns 110 scalps from 25 matches at an average of 24.57 at this venue. Anderson is expected to extend his terrific run at the Mecca of Cricket.