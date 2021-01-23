Legendary England pacer James Anderson showed his brilliance with the ball on Day 2 of the second Test against Sri Lanka. The veteran bowler, who claimed two wickets on Friday, took another four today to bring up a memorable performance. This was Anderson's 30th five-wicket haul in Test cricket. Here we present the key career Test numbers of Anderson.

Show How has Anderson performed in the ongoing second Test?

Anderson came into the starting XI for the second Test against Sri Lanka and made an instant impact, removing Kusal Perera (6) and Oshada Fernando (0). The Lankans were reduced to 7/2. Anderson dismissed Lahiru Thirimanne next for 43. On Saturday, Anderson removed Angelo Mathews (110) and also came back to dismiss the valiant Niroshan Dickwella (91). He also dismissed Suranga Lakmal (0).

Stats Anderson moves to number six in terms of five-wicket hauls

Anderson delivered a performance that will be remembered for a long time. Playing his 157th match, Anderson has taken 606 career Test scalps. Claiming his 30th five-wicket haul in Test cricket has seen him move to number six in the all-time standings. He is the first Englishman and second pacer overall to register 30 or more five-wicket hauls. He surpassed Glenn McGrath's tally (29).

Versus Lanka Anderson's performance against Sri Lanka in Tests

Playing his 14th Test against Sri Lanka, Anderson has claimed 58 wickets so far. This was his fifth five-wicket haul against the Lankans. He also registered his best bowling figures against Sri Lanka. Notably, Anderson has clinched 40 wickets on home soil against Lanka at 17.20. In Sri Lanka, he now has 18 scalps. This was his second five-wicket haul in Sri Lanka.

Information Anderson needs 14 scalps to surpass Kumble

Anderson is 14 wickets away from surpassing former Indian spin legend Anil Kumble (619) in terms of career Test scalps. With a series against India next, Anderson could get past Kumble and become the third-highest wicket-taker in the history of Test cricket.

Do you know? Unique records scripted by Anderson