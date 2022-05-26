Sports

2022 French Open: Paula Badosa advances, defeat for Karolina Pliskova

Badosa has progressed to the 3rd round (Photo credit: Twitter/@paulabadosa)

Women's singles tennis number three seed Paula Badosa has advanced to the third round of the 2022 French Open on Thursday. Badosa sealed the contest 7-5, 3-6, 6-2 and booked a third-round seat. Meanwhile, Karolina Pliskova was battered by Leolia Jeanjean. Pliskova lost the duel in straight sets 2-6, 2-6. Here are the key details.

Badosa Key numbers for Spain's Badosa

Badosa has a 24-10 win-loss record in 2022 now. Since winning the Sydney International title this year, Badosa didn't quite get going in the events that followed. This was the first meeting between Badosa and Juvan. The 24-year-old Badosa has extended her head-to-head series lead to 1-0. Badosa has a 9-2 win-loss record at Roland Garros. Overall. she has a 17-11 record at Slams.

Pliskova Pliskova fails to get the job done

Number eight seed Pliskova was blown away by Jeanjean, who made it through to the third round. This was the first meeting between the two players. The 30-year-old Pliskova suffered her third successive second-round exit at Roland Garros. The 2017 semi-finalist now has a 14-11 win-loss record in Paris. Pliskova has a 6-8 win-loss record in 2022.

Information Key numbers from Badosa's match versus Juvan

Badosa fired two aces compared to one by Juvan. However, Badosa made four double faults. Badosa had a 68% win on the first serve and converted six of the nine break points. She won a total of 53 service points.

Parry Krejcikova's conqueror Parry advances

19-year-old Diane Parry, who knocked out defending champion Barbora Krejcikova in the first round, continued her run in the tournament. She beat 20-year-old Camila Osorio of Colombia 6-3, 6-3. Up next for Parry is Sloane Stephens of the USA. This will be the first meeting between the pair. In this match, Parry had an 87% on the first serve. She served one ace.

Information Jeanjean thwarts Pliskova

Jeanjean, who made her Grand Slam debut after being handed a wildcard, was terrific versus the experienced Pliskova. She didn't make a single double fault and converted four of the seven break points. She won 63 points compared to Pliskova's 41.

Information Other key results in women's singles

Veronika Kudermetova beat Aleksandra Krunic 6-3, 6-3 to progress. Meanwhile, Tamara Zidansek also advanced after her opponent Mayar Sheriff handed a walkover.