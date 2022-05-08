Sports

Madrid Open: Alcaraz beats Djokovic, will face Zverev in final

Written by V Shashank May 08, 2022, 12:13 pm 3 min read

Alcaraz beat Djokovic in a hard-fought game in the semis (Source: Twitter/@DjokerNole)

Number seven seed, Carlos Alcaraz, battered world number one, Novak Djokovic, in the semi-finals of the 2022 Madrid Open. Alcaraz overcame the Serb in three sets 6-7(5), 7-5, 7-6(5). It was the biggest win of his career. He will face the number two seed, Alexander Zverev, in the final later this evening. Zverev ousted Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 3-6, 6-2. Here's more.

Information A look at the numbers from the match

Alcaraz doled out four aces to Djokovic's eight. The 19-year-old pocketed a total of 136 points including 90 points from serves. Both Alcaraz and Djokovic won 46 receiving points each. However, Alcaraz struck a staggering 51 winners to the Serbian's 24.

Alcaraz Alcaraz attains these special feats

Alcaraz beat Djokovic in their maiden match-up. As per ATP, Alcaraz has now become the first player to beat Rafael Nadal and Djokovic at the same clay court event. He now enjoys a six-match win streak against Top 10 players. If Alcaraz wins the final, then it would be his second Masters 1000 title in 2022. He had won the Miami Open in April.

Statement It gives me a lot of confidence, says Alcaraz

"This gives me a lot of confidence to play the final tomorrow. I know that I played a really good game, and for the rest of the season I think I am able to play against the best players in the world and beat them as well, so it gives me a lot of confidence," said Alcaraz post the hard-fought win over Djokovic.

Do you know? Alcaraz eyes this note-worthy feat

Alcaraz has been unbeaten in his previous four tour-level finals. He has won the Croatia Open, Rio Open, Miami Open, and Barcelona Open. If he wins this title, then he would be the youngest to win five finals since Spaniard Rafa Nadal. The latter had claimed seven titles by the same age in 2004-05.

Zverev Zverev busts Tsitsipas in semis

Two-time Madrid Open winner Zverev ousted Tsitsipas in three sets. With that, he now enjoys a 4-7 win-loss record against the Greek. Notably, it was Zverev's maiden win on clay over Tsitsipas. As per ATP, he has an 8-1 record against the Top 10 players in the Spanish capital. Overall, Zverev has struck a 19-2 win-loss tally at the Madrid Open.

Words Zverev heaps praise on Alcaraz ahead of their meet

Zverev lauded Alcaraz after the Spaniard ousted Rafael Nadal and Djokovic in quarters and semis respectively. "Nothing that surprises me because I know how good he is. I said last year in Acapulco that by 2023 he's going to be Top 10. He beat me by a year. There's nothing more to say. He's an incredible player. He's going to be incredible," he said.

Information A look at the head-to-head record

As per ATP, Zverev enjoys a 2-0 win record over Alcaraz. He had beaten the latter at the Mexican Open and Vienna Open in 2021. Alcaraz is enjoying a stellar 27-3 record this season. Meanwhile, the German has pocketed a 21-7 win-loss tally in 2022.