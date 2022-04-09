Sports

2022 Charleston Open: Bencic beats Badosa to book semi-final spot

Written by Rajdeep Saha Apr 09, 2022, 02:47 pm 2 min read

Belinda Bencic beat Paula Badosa (Photo credit: Twitter/@BelindaBencic)

Belinda Bencic beat Paula Badosa to book a semi-final berth at the Charleston Open. Bencic came from behind to down number two seed Paula Badosa of Spain 2-6, 7-6(2), 6-4. This was Bencic's maiden win over Badosa in four attempts. On the other hand, Ons Jabeur has reached the semis, beating Anhelina Kalinina. Here are the key details.

Numbers Notable numbers for Bencic

With this two-hour 47-minute win, over World No. 3 Badosa, Bencic earned her 25th win over a Top 10 player at the WTA Tour and Grand Slam events. It is Bencic's first Top 10 win at either a WTA or Grand Slam event since she beat knocked Swiatek out of the 2021 US Open.

Bencic I'm happy with the way I played, says Bencic

Post her win, Bencic expressed her happiness with the way she played. "It was a big fight," she said. "I'm just going to try to recover. But I'm happy with the way I played, with the way I fought, and I'm happy to get another match here." Bencic will face Ekaterina Alexandrova in the semis. Alexandrova thrashed Magda Linette 6-0, 6-2 to progress.

Do you know? Second semi-final appearance for Bencic

As per WTA, Bencic, who won the 2020 Olympics gold medal, has now reached the Charleston semi-finals for the first time since her tournament debut in 2014. Bencic reached the final four that season as a 17-year-old qualifier ranked outside the Top 100.

Information Anisimova to face Vandeweghe

Ons Jabeur hasn't lost a set in three matches here, winning all of them by 6-3, 6-2 scores. Jabeur will face the 20-year-old Amanda Anisimova for the first time. Anisimova overcame CoCo Vandeweghe 6-1, 6-2 in straight sets.