Juan Martin del Potro set to return to competitive tennis

Written by Sneha Singh Feb 01, 2022, 03:19 pm 2 min read

Potro to return to competitive tennis with Argentina Open (Photo Credit: Twitter/@delpotrojuan)

Juan Martin del Potro is set to return to competitive tennis after almost three years with Argentina Open 2022. The news about his return to tennis after 30 months was confirmed by the organizers on their social media handle on Monday. The 33-year-old has been out of competition since 2019 after fracturing his right patella during the Queen's ATP 500. Here's more.

Since injuring his right patella twice inside nine months in 2019, Potro had undergone four different surgeries.

Potro's most recent surgery took place in March 2021 in Chicago.

The former US Open champion's absence on the field also saw him going outside the top 500 in ATP rankings.

He is currently ranked 757 and needed a wild card to participate in the tournament.

Statement Argentina Open confirmed Potro's return on Twitter

"Confirmed! Del Potro will play in the Argentina Open. The tower of Tandil will play in the main draw as a guest," read a post on Argentina Open's official Twitter page. Argentina Open is a 250 ATP event and it is scheduled to run from February 7 to 13. Argentina's Diego Schwartzman and Austrian tennis star Dominic Thiem are also participating in the tournament.

Performance Potro's last performance in Argentina Open

Potro made his last appearance in Argentina Open in 2006 when he was just 17 years old. He was knocked out from the tournament in the very first round after losing to former World No. 1 Juan Carlos Ferrero. After the conclusion of the Argentina Open, Potro is set to play in Rio Open, which is an ATP 500 event, for the first time.

Career A glance at Potro's career

Potro has won 22 ATP titles in his career. He won his last ATP trophy in 2018 at Acapulco Open. In the same year, he won Indian Wells. He has won just one Grand Slam in his career - US Open 2009. Potro has finished runner-up on 13 occasions in the top-tour ATP event. He won the team title in Davis Cup in 2016.