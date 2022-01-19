Sania Mirza bows out of Australian Open, announces retirement plans

Jan 19, 2022

Indian women's tennis ace Sania Mirza has crashed out of the 2022 Australian Open. Sania lost in her women's doubles first-round match alongside partner Nadiia Kichenok. Kaja Juvan and Tamara Zidansek of Slovenia defeated Sania and Kichenok 6-4, 7-6 in the opening round. Meanwhile, Sania will not be playing beyond the 2022 season. She announced the same on Wednesday. Here are further details.

Sania says her decision to retire is because she feels her recovery is taking longer. Sania also said her three-year-old son is also at risk by travelling so much. Sania also said her body is wearing down. During the match, Sania's knee was really hurting and it's the recovery process that's taking time as she is getting older.

The early exit for Sania is a blow given she and her partner reached the semis of the Adelaide International earlier this month.

However, the pair fizzled out in the opening round of Adelaide International 2 next before this defeat.

With Sania deciding to call it quits post 2022, the desire will be there to step up and finish with a bang.

Sania said the energy is not the same anymore. "Also for me to find that motivation everyday to come out. The energy is not the same anymore. There are more days than there used to be where I don't feel like doing that," she said. She added that the process of grind is something she is not enjoying as much anymore.

Sania said she still wants to play the season because she is enjoying it enough to play the year. Sania also highlighted her hard work to come back, get fit, and lose the weight. She also highlighted her setting a good example for mothers and new mothers to follow their dreams as much as they can.

Playing her 14th Australian Open, Sania and Kichenok found it tough to work around windy conditions. The AO journey is set to continue for Sania in mixed doubles alongside Rajeev Ram. They take on Belinda Bencic and Filip Polasek in the first round.