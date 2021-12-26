Sports ATP Cup 2022: Denis Shapovalov tests positive for COVID-19

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Published on Dec 26, 2021, 12:08 pm

Denis Shapovalov tested positive for COVID-19 after arriving in Sydney for ATP Cup

Canadian tennis star Denis Shapovalov tested positive for COVID-19 after arriving in Sydney on Saturday. The 22-year-old has been included in Canada's team for the impending ATP Cup, starting January 1 in Sydney. Earlier this month, Shapovalov turned up at the World Tennis Championship exhibition event in Abu Dhabi. He beat Spanish ace Rafael Nadal in the third-place playoff match.

Statement Shapovalov informed about the development on Twitter

"Hi everyone, just wanted to update you that upon my arrival in Sydney, I tested positive for COVID," Shapovalov informed on Twitter. "I am following all protocols including isolation and letting the people who I've been in contact with know. Right now I am experiencing minor symptoms and look forward to getting back on the court when it is safe to do so."

Details A look at the key details

Shapovalov was one of the first foreign players to reach Australia. He is in Canada's team for ATP Cup that will be played in Sydney from January 1 to 9. The tournament will be a lead-up to the Australian Open, starting January 17 in Melbourne. As per the COVID-19 rules, all players have to undergo testing after arriving and isolate until results are out.

Form Shapovalov was 30-23 in the 2021 season

Shapovalov finished the 2021 season with a win-loss record of 30-23. He was the runner-up in Stockholm, losing the final to Tommy Paul. Earlier in the year, the Canadian reached the semi-finals of Wimbledon. He beat former world number one Andy Murray en route to the semis. Shapovalov was also the runner-up in Geneva (lost the final to Casper Ruud).

Information How did Shapovalov perform at 2021 ATP Cup?

Shapovalov lost both his matches in the previous edition of the ATP Cup. He lost his first round-robin match to world number one Novak Djokovic (5-7, 5-7). Thereafter, Germany's Alexander Zverev defeated the Canadian 6-7(5), 6-3, 7-6(4).