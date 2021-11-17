Decoding the key numbers of Garbine Muguruza in 2021

Garbine Muguruza is aiming to win a maiden WTA Finals crown

28-year-old Garbine Muguruza has reached the championship match of the WTA Finals. Muguruza overcame fellow Spaniard Paula Badosa 6-3, 6-3 in the semis to reach her maiden finale at the event. Muguruza, who is fifth in the WTA Rankings, will take on Anett Kontaveit in the championship match. Muguruza has had a decent 2021 season and on the same note, we decode her numbers.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

Muguruza had suffered a loss in her first match at the WTA Finals but has since won three successive matches. She put up a commendable show in the semis and will look to build on her confidence. It has been a decent season for the Spaniard and she will aim to finish strongly. Muguruza can win a third title this season.

Stats

Muguruza claims her sixth Top 10 win in 2021

Muguruza claimed her sixth Top 10 win of the season and her 41st Top 10 win overall by beating Badosa, The experience campaigner has now won 41 matches this season. She has a win-loss record of 41-17. As per WTA, this is her highest total since 2017, when she finished the year with a 45-18 win-loss record.

Success

Muguruza has won two titles in 2021

Muguruza has so far managed to win two titles in 2021. She won the Chicago Fall Tennis Classic, defeating Ons Jabeur in the final. Prior to that, she also tasted success by winning the Dubai Tennis Championships in March 2021. She had overcome Barbora Krejcikova in the final (7-6, 6-3).

Slams

Muguruza's performance at Grand Slams in 2021

The two-time Grand Slam winner reached the fourth round at the 2021 Australian Open. Post that, she was ousted in the first round at Roland Garros. At 2021 Wimbledon, Muguruza reached the third round. She was knocked out in the fourth round of the US Open. Overall, she had a win-loss record 0f 8-4 at Slams this year.

WTA Finals

WTA Finals: Decoding Muguruza's run

Muguruza started her WTA Finals journey with a three sets defeat against Karolina Pliskova in the Teotihuacan round-robin group. She lost the tie 6-4, 2-6, 6-7. In a must-win scenario, she overcame Barbora Krejcikova 2-6, 6-3, 6-4. In the next encounter, she beat Kontaveit 6-4, 6-4 to progress to the semis. Muguruza beat the in-form Badosa in straight sets (6-3, 6-3).