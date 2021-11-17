WTA Finals: Kontaveit to face Muguruza for the crown

Anett Kontaveit beat Maria Sakkari in the semis

Number eight seed Anett Kontaveit was once again seen in brilliant form, beating Maria Sakkari at the semis of the WTA Finals. The in-form Kontaveit fought hard to beat Sakkari 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 to advance to the final. The 25-year-old Estonian will face former world No.1 Garbine Muguruza, who went on to overcome fellow Spaniard Paula Badosa 6-3, 6-3.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

The final will be a massive test of character between the two players. Notably, they faced earlier in the Teotihuacan round-robin group and Muguruza won that clash. Prior to that, Kontaveit had booked her place in the semis. For Muguruza, that match saw her progress. The semi-final performance will help both players get the desired confidence. It will be a crunch finale.

Kontaveit

Kontaveit maintains her 100% record in semi-finals this year

As per WTA, Kontaveit is now a perfect 7-0 in semi-finals this year. Kontaveit finds herself on the verge of a third consecutive title and fifth overall. This will help her tie World No.1 Ashleigh Barty for the most titles this season. Meanwhile, the No.8, Kontaveit can finish the season at No.6 if she wins the Billie Jean King Trophy.

Reaction

I'm just so proud of myself, says Kontaveit

After reaching the final, Kontaveit said she is proud of herself. "I still can't quite believe that I'm even here and I'm playing against the best players at such a prestigious tournament," Kontaveit said. "I'm just so proud of myself that I managed to do this and so happy to be competing at this level and just trying to take it all in."

Numbers

Key numbers for Muguruza

The experienced Muguruza needed one hour and 25 minutes to beat Badosa and make it into season-ending title match for the first time. As per WTA, Muguruza continued her brilliance on Mexican soil. She now boasts a 13-2 main-draw win-loss record in Mexico over her career. Meanwhile, Muguruza notched her sixth Top 10 win of the season and her 41st Top 10 win overall.

Muguruza

Muguruza feels it was her best performance

After her win, Muguruza claimed that this was her best performance in Guadalajara. "I think it's the best match that I played so far here in Guadalajara," said Muguruza. She also claimed it was tricky facing Badosa in the semis. "It was a tough match facing another Spaniard in the semi-finals....We've never faced each other before, so it was tricky," she added.