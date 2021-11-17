Australia announce squad for first two Ashes Tests

Australia have recalled Usman Khawaja for the first two Ashes Tests

Australia have announced a 15-member squad for the first two Ashes Test matches against England. Veteran batter Usman Khawaja has been recalled to the side. Khawaja has enjoyed some fine form in the Sheffield Shield to earn a place in the squad. Marcus Harris has been named as David Warner's partner at the top. Uncapped leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson has also been included.

Australia have named a strong 15-member contingent for the first two Tests and one gets to see plenty of experience in the mix. Khawaja has the pedigree to stand tall and his return serves as a boost. Australia's bowling will hold the key. We expect Australia to dominate the scenes at home with some of the best Test players in action.

15-member squad for the first two Tests

A look at Australia's squad

Australia squad: Tim Paine (c), Pat Cummins (vc), Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, Jhye Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner

Cummins, Starc and Hazlewood the key for Australia

The likes of Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, and Josh Hazlewood will lead the pace attack. These three dominated the scenes in the previous Ashes series in Australia (2017-18). Cummins finished as the highest wicket-taker (23) as Starc (22) and Hazlewood (21) followed suit. The experienced trio could have a serious impact once again and look to carry this Australian outfit.

Bailey opens up on Richardson and Harris

Fellow pacer Michael Neser, who has just returned to training after suffering a mild hamstring strain, is selected alongside Jhye Richardson as the backup. Chairman of selectors George Bailey said Richardson has seen the rewards of concentrating on his red ball cricket. Bailey also praised Harris and said the latter has been a consistent run scorer domestically, besides developing his game with Leicestershire.

Lyon could be immense for Australia

With 399 Test scalps under his belt, veteran spinner Nathan Lyon has another crucial job ahead of him. In the 2017-18 Ashes series, Lyon stood tall with 21 scalps and showed he can produce as much substance as the pacers. The Ashes 2019 in England saw Lyon claim 20 scalps. The right-arm spinner can prove to be a match-winner for the hosts.

A look at the schedule

The first Ashes Test will start from December 8 onwards in Brisbane. The second Test will start from December 16 onwards at the Adelaide Oval. The Boxing Day Test (December 26-31) will be held at the MCG. The fourth Test will be held between January 5-9 at the SCG. The final Test will be played at the Perth Stadium.