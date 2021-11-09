Stats which define Ravi Shastri's legacy as Team India coach

Ravi Shastri's tenure as Team India coach has come to an end

Ravi Shastri's tenure as the Indian cricket team's head coach has come to an end. Shastri enjoyed two successive stints of two years each and under his management the side went from strength to strength. Shastri helped India become a leading force in Test cricket. India also did reasonably well in white-ball cricket under him. However, Shastri couldn't deliver any ICC tournament trophy.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

Shastri took over as the head coach in July 2017 and helped the team in its transition. He saw India win two successive Test series Down Under, besides having a 2-1 lead against England. Team India not only earned laurels away from home, but dominated the scenes at their own backyard. Shastri brought a fighting mentality and formed a substantial partnership with Virat Kohli.

Record

India's overall record under Shastri across formats

As per Cricbuzz, India played 43 Tests under head coach Shastri. They won 25 matches, and lost 13 with a win percentage of 58.10. In ODIs, India won 51 out of the 76 matches, besides losing 22 (win percentage 67.1%). In T20Is, India played 65 matches, winning 45 and losing 18 with a win percentage of 69.20.

Away

India's performance in Tests away from home

In Tests, India beat Sri Lanka to start their journey away from home. However, India lost against South Africa but managed to seal one Test (2-1). They lost 4-1 against England away in 2018, besides suffering a 2-0 defeat in New Zealand (2020). India beat West Indies 2-0 in 2019 and won two successive series against Australia. They lead England 2-1 away this year.

Information

India's performance in Tests at home

India started their home campaign in Tests with a win against Sri Lanka. They beat Afghanistan in a lone Test before hammering West Indies 2-0. They also won against South Africa (3-0), Bangladesh (2-0), and England (3-1) to maintain a 100% record at home.

T20Is

India dominated the scenes in T20Is

India won seven successive T20I series starting with the scalp of New Zealand in November 2018 (2-1). They went on to beat Sri Lanka, South Africa, Ireland, England, and West Indies. In between, they pocketed the Nidahas Trophy. India also won six successive T20I series from 2019 to 2021. The wins came against Bangladesh, WI, Lanka, New Zealand, Australia, and England.

ODIs

India did well in ODIs too

India did well in the ODI too under Shastri beating Sri Lanka 5-0 away in 2017. They overcame Australia, New Zealand, and Sri Lanka at home next. The biggest moment came when India thrashed South Africa away from home (5-1). They also sealed away ODI series win in Australia, New Zealand, and WI. India also won the Asia Cup in 2018.

Highlights

Key highlights from Shastri's tenure

Under Shastri, the Indian pace attack improved significantly and that was a major reason why the side tastes success in overseas conditions. The pool of pacers stepped up significantly. Someone like a Rohit Sharma found a new dimension as an opener in Tests. Not to forget the period when India roped in wrist-spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal and enjoyed a lot of success.