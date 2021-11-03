ICC T20 World Cup, New Zealand beat Scotland: Records broken

New Zealand's Martin Guptill struck 93

New Zealand beat Scotland in the Super 12 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 on Wednesday in Dubai. Martin Guptill smashed a 56-ball 93 for New Zealand to help them post 172/5. Glenn Phillips contributed with a fine 33. In response, NZ restricted Scotland to win the match and earn valuable points. Here we present the records that were broken.

NZ vs SCO

How did the match pan out?

NZ openers added 35 runs before Scotland reduced the Kiwis to 52/3. From there on Guptill played a superb knock and added a century-plus stand alongside Phillips. This helped NZ get to 172/5 in 20 overs. Safyaan Sharif (2/28) was pick of the bowlers for Scotland. In response, the Kiwis defended their score to gain significant advantage in terms of enhancing their semi-final chances.

Guptill

Guptill achieves these feats in T20Is

Guptill smashed six fours and seven sixes in a whirlwind knock. He enjoyed a strike rate of 166.07. Notably, Guptill has become just the second T20I batter to get past 3,000 runs after Virat Kohli. Guptill now has 3,069 runs at an average of 32.64. He slammed his 18th T20I fifty. Guptill is now the first T20I player to smash 150-plus sixes (154).

Do you know?

Century-plus stand for Guptill and Phillips

Guptill and Phillips added 105 runs for the fourth wicket. This is now New Zealand's fourth century-plus stand for the fourth wicket in T20Is. It's also the 20th century-plus stand for NZ in T20Is and a first versus Scotland.

Information

NZ gain 2-0 lead in H2H record

New Zealand and Scotland met for the second time in T20I cricket. The Kiwis defeated Scotland in the 2009 World T20 at The Oval and have now sealed this crucial win as well.