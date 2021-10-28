Indian Premier League 2022: Decoding the retention rules

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Published on Oct 28, 2021, 08:10 pm

The existing eight IPL teams can retain up to four players

The Indian Premier League (IPL) will have 10 teams from the 2022 season onwards Recently, the RPSG group and international investment firm CVC Capital went on to acquire the ownership rights of the two new IPL franchises. As per latest developments, it has been revealed that the existing eight teams can retain up to four players ahead of the IPL 2022 auction. Here's more.

Players

The two new teams can acquire three players

According to a report in ESPN Cricinfo, the two new teams meanwhile can acquire three players from the player pool before the mega auction. The report added that while there is no confirmed date for the auction, the purse is likely to be Rs. 90 crore. The sum is slightly more than the Rs. 85 crore that was available in the IPL 2021 auction

Combinations

What are the combinations for the existing eight teams?

The existing eight teams will have two different combinations in terms of applying while picking the four players who would be retained. The first combination can have three Indian players and one overseas recruit. The second combination can have two Indians and two overseas players. Meanwhile, the three Indian players retained by franchises can all be capped, uncapped or even a mix of both.

RTM

There will be no Right To Match (RTM) cards

Unlike the 2018 mega auction, there will be no Right To Match cards. Right to Match cards cards give a team an option to have a say over other sides in picking a player that belonged to that particular franchise before being released for the auction. A franchise can have a final say over its previous player despite a new team winning a bid.

Details

A player-draft system could be in place for new teams

The report adds that if the two new franchises are allowed to pick only from the group of players not retained by the other eight teams, then a player-draft system is likely to be on offer. However, there's no clarity here as the new teams can also acquire the three players from the main auction pool, which will have more player additions.

November

Deadline for retaining players could be the end of November

The deadline for retaining players is likely to be the end of next month. The decisions that need to be taken include the maximum amount of money that can be spent on each retained player, besides the percentage of the auction purse each team can spend overall on retaining the players.

Story

Why does this story matter?

The IPL auction will be a massive one as 10 teams are set to be part of the tournament. The existing teams will need to make wise decisions in choosing the players they want to keep. Also, the players will have say in terms of whether they want to be retained or not. With a larger auction pool in place, it's an interesting period.