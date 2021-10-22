T20 World Cup, Australia vs SA: Preview, stats, and more

T20 World Cup: Australia vs South Africa to meet in first game of Super 12

Australia and South Africa are set to lock horns in the first Super 12 encounter of the 2021 T20 World Cup. The Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi is hosting the opening match. Australia are coming off a defeat to India in their recent warm-up fixture. Meanwhile, South Africa defeated Pakistan in their practice game. Here is the match preview.

Here is the head-to-head record

Australia have dominated South Africa as far as the head-to-head record is concerned (T20Is). The two teams have clashed in 21 matches, with Australia winning 13 of them. Meanwhile, South Africa have managed to win eight games. The two sides have been neck-to-neck in recent times. Both Australia and SA have won two matches each since November 2018.

Key details about the match

The match will be held at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium (3:30 PM IST). In the IPL 2021, five of the eight matches were won by the teams batting second on this venue. The wicket here is expected to be lively throughout the match. One can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network and stream the same on Disney+ Hotstar.

Australia need David Warner to bounce back

Australia are one of the strongest sides in the this year's T20 World Cup. Although the form of David Warner is cause for worry, the Australian management has backed him so far. Probable XI: David Warner, Aaron Finch (captain), Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Wade (wicket-keeper ), Pat Cummins, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood

Availability of Tabraiz Shamsi in doubt

Rassie van der Dussen, who registered a hundred against Pakistan, will be pivotal for SA's batting order. Besides, Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock, and Aiden Markram are their key players. The fitness of Tabraiz Shamsi will be a serious concern. Probable XI: Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton (wicket-keeper), Aiden Markram, Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Dwaine Pretorious, Anrich Nortje, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kagiso Rabada

Here are the top performers

David Warner is Australia's leading run-scorer in T20Is against South Africa. He has smashed 457 runs from 14 games at a strike rate of 148.85 against them. In the bowling segment, Pat Cummins has taken 12 wickets with the best bowling performance of 3/25. Meanwhile, Quinton de Kock has aggregated 351 runs at a strike rate of 142.68 against Australia.