T20 World Cup 2021: India-Pakistan fixture is on October 24

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Last updated on Aug 17, 2021, 11:38 am

T20 WC: India and Pakistan to lock horns on October 24

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the schedule of the upcoming T20 World Cup. Co-hosts Oman will take on Papua New Guinea (Group B) in the first round on October 17. The other Round 1 matches involving two groups will run until October 22. Meanwhile, India will open their campaign against Pakistan on October 24. Here is the complete schedule.

Round 1

The matches in Round 1

Besides the Oman-PNG clash, Scotland and Bangladesh, the other two sides in the group, will meet in the evening game on the same day (October 17). Ireland, Netherlands, Sri Lanka, and Namibia (Group A) will play their respective first matches on October 18 in Abu Dhabi. These teams will be in action regularly until October 22.

Key details about the first round

The matches in the first round will be split between two groups. Group A has Sri Lanka, Ireland, Netherlands, and Namibia, while Group B comprises Bangladesh, Scotland, Papua New Guinea, and Oman. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the Super 12s, which will be played at three venues - Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Sharjah.

Super 12

Super 12 matches (Group A)

The Super 12 phase will kick-off with the clash between South Africa and Australia on October 23 in Abu Dhabi. England and West Indies will lock horns in the evening clash in Dubai. Arch-rivals England and Australia will meet in Dubai on October 30. The group A matches will conclude on November 6, with Australia taking on WI, and England squaring off with SA.

Super 12

Super 12 matches (Group B)

The Super 12 stage for Group B is set to begin with the blockbuster clash between India and Pakistan (October 24, Dubai). India will take on New Zealand on October 31 (Dubai), Afghanistan on November 3 (Abu Dhabi), the first-placed Round 1 qualifier from Group B on November 5 (Dubai), and the second-placed Round 1 qualifier from Group A on November 8 (Dubai).

Information

The schedule of semi-finals and final

The first semi-final will be held in Abu Dhabi on November 10, while the second semi-final will be hosted by Dubai a day later. Dubai will also host the final on November 14. Notably, the semi-finals and the final have reserve days.