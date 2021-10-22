UEL 2021-22, West Ham maintain 100% record: The key numbers

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Published on Oct 22, 2021, 12:39 pm

West Ham have won three successive matches in the Europa League

West Ham United are continuing to fly high under David Moyes as they secured a terrific 3-0 win against Genk at home on matchday three of the UEFA Europa League 2021-22 season. Craig Dawson, Issa Diop, and Jarrod Bowen were on the scoresheet for the Hammers. With this victory, West Ham are on top of Group H. Here are the details.

Details

How did the match pan out?

The hosts had the majority of the possession but didn't test Genk enough in the first half until Craig Dawson looped home a header from Aaron Cresswell's cross right before half-time. Soon, two goals followed in the space of two minutes just before the hour mark. Diop headed a goal from another Cresswell delivery, while Bowen cut in from the right and scored.

Records

Notable records scripted in the match

As per Opta, West Ham are only the second English team to win each of their first three group games in a single UEFA Europa League campaign without conceding, after Tottenham in 2013-14. Meanwhile, no Premier League defender has scored more goals in all club competitions in 2021 than Dawson (5 - level with John Stones).

West Ham

West Ham yet to concede; Cresswell impresses

West Ham are the only Premier League outfit to have not conceded a single goal in European competition this season. Leicester City and Manchester City have conceded the most goals (6 each). As per Squawka Football, since the start of last season no West Ham player has created more chances (69), big chances (12) or assists (8) than Cresswell.

Information

West Ham have bossed the show in Group H

West Ham top the show in Group H, having collected three wins from three. They have nine points and a goal difference of +7. They have a six-point lead over the three other sides, who have all collected three points each.

Personal

West Ham could go far this season: Analysis

West Ham have been solid under Moyes since last season and they are improving with each passing game. The Hammers are a difficult side to break down and you have goal scorers all around as they keep finding a way. This is an exciting phase.