Premier League, Jamie Vardy vs Harry Kane: Decoding the stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on Sep 27, 2021, 07:54 pm

Decoding the stats between Jamie Vardy and Harry Kane

Premier League has been blessed with two of the most consistent strikers in Jamie Vardy and Harry Kane for a while now. Both players have gone on to dominate the scenes over several years, earning accolades and dishing out notable performances. These two have a vital role to play for Leicester City and Tottenham as the 2021-22 season progresses. We decode their stats.

Vardy PL

Vardy's Premier League numbers

In 250 Premier League appearances, Vardy has netted 123 goals, besides registering 39 assists. The veteran striker has scored 79 goals with his right foot, 31 with his left foot, besides 13 headers. His tally includes 26 penalties. Vardy has accounted for 268 shots on target. He has hit the woodwork on 19 occasions. He has created 59 big chances.

Kane PL

Kane's Premier League stats

In 250 Premier League appearances, Kane has scored 166 goals, besides making 34 assists. He has 104 goals with his right foot and 35 with his left foot, including 24 penalties and a free-kick. Kane has registered 26 headed goals. He has accounted for 409 shots on target, besides hitting the woodwork 31 times. He has created 48 big chances.

Success

Vardy has enjoyed a lot of success in the PL

Vardy won the Premier League with Leicester City in 2015-16. He has also won the Premier League Player of the Season award (2015-16). He also won one Premier League Goal of the Month award. Vardy has claimed four Premier League Player of the Month awards. He won the Premier League Golden Boot award in 2019-20.

Numbers

Vardy and Kane's overall numbers for Leicester and Spurs

Vardy has 152 goals for Leicester in 360 matches. Apart from the PL title, Vardy won the Football League Championship in 2013-14. He has won one FA Cup and a Community Shield. In 334 games for Spurs, Kane has netted 224 goals to date. He has been a two-time runner-up with Spurs in the League Cup and one-time runner-up in the Champions League.

Information

Kane has also won several notable PL awards

Kane is yet to win a major trophy in his career, despite dominating the scenes in the Premier League. He is a three-time Premier League Golden Boot winner. Kane has won one Playmaker award. He has won six Player of the Month awards as well.