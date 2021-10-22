Solskjaer or Klopp: Who is a better manager? Key stats!

Manchester United and Liverpool face each other on Sunday

Manchester United and Liverpool will go head-to-head in gameweek nine of the Premier League 2021-22 season. Liverpool are second in the PL table, having collected 18 points and are unbeaten. United are placed sixth and haven't won in any of their last three PL matches. Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will be aiming to boss the show against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. We decode their stats.

Solskjaer's Premier League numbers

Solskjaer has managed 123 games in the Premier League. He has secured 58 wins, 32 draws, and 33 losses. He managed Cardiff earlier in 18 games (W3 D3 L12). Cardiff scored 17 goals under Solskjaer and conceded 42. At United, he has 55 wins, 29 draws, and 21 losses. United have netted 191 goals under Solskjaer, besides conceding 115.

Klopp's Premier League numbers

Since joining the club in October 2015, Klopp has managed the Reds in 228 Premier League matches to date. He has tasted 143 wins, 53 draws, and 32 losses. His side has netted 481 goals, besides conceding 223. Klopp has helped Liverpool win one Premier League honor. The Reds lifted the Premier League in 2019-20.

Overall stats for United and Liverpool respectively

Solskjaer has managed United in 163 matches so far across competitions, winning 90, drawing 36, and losing 37 times. He has a win percentage of 55.21. Meanwhile, Klopp has managed Liverpool in 330 matches. He has won 197, drawn 76, and lost 57 matches, notching a win percentage of 59.7.

Klopp has bagged numerous PL awards

Klopp has bagged nine Premier League Manager of the Month awards. He has won one Premier League Manager of the Season award. Meanwhile, Solskjaer has won one Manager of the Month award in January 2019.

H2H record between the two managers

The two managers have faced each other on six occasions. Solskjaer has won just one match with three games ending in draws. Klopp has pocketed two wins.